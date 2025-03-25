The 2025 NIT quarterfinals begin on Thursday night and the nightcap will feature the No. 2 seed North Texas Mean Green against the No. 4 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Dallas region. North Texas is 26-8 on the season and went 14-4 in conference play to finish second in the AAC standings, while Oklahoma State is 17-17 and went 7-13 in the league, while finishing 12th in the Big 12 standings.

This game was supposed to be played at North Texas but was relocated to Stillwater because of a scheduling conflict, so tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys are 1-point favorite in the latest Oklahoma State vs. North Texas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 136.5.

Marshall, SportsLine's No. 1 CBB expert, enters Tuesday's action in the 2025 NIT on a 91-61-1 roll (+2329) over his last 153 college basketball picks.

Now, Marshall has set his sights on Oklahoma State vs. North Texas and just locked in his NIT quarterfinal predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for North Texas vs. Oklahoma State:

Oklahoma State vs. North Texas spread: Oklahoma State -1

Oklahoma State vs. North Texas over/under: 136.5 points

Oklahoma State vs. North Texas money line: Oklahoma State -117, North Texas -103

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

The Cowboys are in their first season under head coach Steve Lutz and have already made a significant jump after winning 12 games with Michael Boynton in charge last year. Wins over Wichita State and No. 1 seed SMU during the 2025 NIT have helped Oklahoma State get back to .500, and now the program has the chance to end the season with a winning record and a trophy.

Fifth-year guard Bryce Thompson led the way with 24 points in an 85-83 win over the Mustangs on Sunday and Thompson also had 23 points in the opening-round win over the Shockers. He's averaging a career-best 12.9 points per game this season and has been a driving force in the Cowboys covering the spread 10 of their last 14 games, which includes a 6-1 mark against the number at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

What you need to know about North Texas

Meanwhile, North Texas will be ceding home-court advantage to Oklahoma State, but the Mean Green certainly have more experience with winning of late. Grant McCasland turned the program into a winner before leaving for Texas Tech and Ross Hodge has carried on the tradition. North Texas ranked third in the nation in points allowed per game (59.9) this season and that harassing style served the team well in wins over Furman and Arkansas State during the NIT 2025.

In Sunday's win over Arkansas State, Jasper Floyd contributed 18 points, five rebounds and four assists while Latrell Jossell added 18 points off the bench. The Mean Green only gave up more than 70 points in a game twice all season and they'll certainly be looking to grind the tempo to a halt against a Big 12 opponent on Tuesday night. In their only other game against a power conference opponent, they beat Minnesota 54-51 on the road in November.

