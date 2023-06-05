The Oklahoma softball team is in the midst of another historic season. They've won 50 consecutive games and are coming off of a 9-0 win against Tennessee on Saturday. The Sooners have clinched their spot in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series.

The Sooners haven't lost since they fell 4-3 at the hands of Baylor back on Feb. 19.

In their most recent win, Oklahoma scored all nine of their runs in the second and third innings. Second baseman Tiara Jennings led the way as she went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Jennings slugged a three-run home run in the second inning. No Volunteers runners got to third base in the entire game on Saturday.

During the Women's College World Series, Oklahoma has outscored their opponents 66-12 in seven contests, including shutting out their opponents on four different occasions. It marked the 34th shutout of the season for the Sooners, which broke a school record that was set in 2022.

If Oklahoma comes out victorious against Stanford on Monday, the Sooners will advance to the best-of-three national championship series for the fourth consecutive season.

Here's how you can watch all of the action as Oklahoma tries to maintain their massive winning streak.

