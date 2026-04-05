The Oklahoma Sooners battle the West Virginia Mountaineers in the College Basketball Crown 2026 championship game on Sunday. Oklahoma defeated Baylor 82-69, while West Virginia downed Creighton 87-70 in the semifinals on Saturday. The Sooners (21-15), who tied for 11th in the Southeastern Conference with Auburn at 7-11, have won eight of their last nine games. The Mountaineers (20-14), who tied for seventh in the Big 12 Conference at 9-9, have won three of their last four games.

Tip-off from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 18-10, including a 77-63 win in their last meeting on Jan. 17, 2024. The Sooners are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. West Virginia odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5. OU is at -164 on the money line (risk $164 to win $100), with WVU priced as the +138 underdog (risk $100 to win $138). Before making any West Virginia vs. Oklahoma picks, check out the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 Final Four on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Oklahoma vs. West Virginia 10,000 times and just revealed its college basketball picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and college basketball lines for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma:

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia spread: Oklahoma -3.5 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia over/under: 139.5 points Oklahoma vs. West Virginia money line: Oklahoma -164, West Virginia +138 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia picks: See picks at SportsLine Oklahoma vs. West Virginia TV: FOX

Top West Virginia vs. Oklahoma predictions

After 10,000 simulations of West Virginia vs. Oklahoma, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (139.5 points). The Over has hit in five of the last seven head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in three of the last six Oklahoma games, and in four of five Oklahoma games against teams averaging between 67 to 72 points this season. The Over has also hit in each of the last two West Virginia games.

The model projects the Sooners to have four players who will score 10.5 or more points, led by Nijel Pack, who is projected to score 16.5 points. The Mountaineers are expected to be led in scoring by Honor Huff, who is projected to score 18.2 points, one of four West Virginia players to score 11.3 or more points. The Over clears in 78.3% of simulations. You can get the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Oklahoma vs. West Virginia picks

Now, the model simulated every possession of WVU vs. Oklahoma 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins West Virginia vs. Oklahoma, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma vs. WVU spread to back, all from the advanced model that just simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.