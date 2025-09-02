Olympic 200-meter champion Gabby Thomas will miss this month's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after struggling with an Achilles tendon injury that flared up again in July. Thomas, 28, who captured gold in the 200 meters as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays at the 2024 Paris Olympics, had been managing the injury since May.

In a Sept. 2 statement, Thomas said she made the decision to prioritize long-term health over immediate competition.

"I understand that it will be disappointing for some track fans to hear this news, but I've finally come to the realization that it's OK to be human and take care of myself," Thomas said. "... As an athlete you always want to keep grinding, but sometimes you simply can't outwork an injury. Sometimes it's about patience and making the right decision for the long term."

Thomas plans to return to competition in 2026, giving her time to fully recover from the injury that forced her out of what would have been a strong U.S. showing in the 200 meters.

She earned the final spot on the U.S. team for Worlds with a third-place finish at the national championships in Eugene in August, edging out Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Brown by just .001 seconds.

The U.S. roster for the World Championships has not yet been finalized. Brown secured her place by winning the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, last week, while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Anavia Battle earned spots by finishing first and second at nationals.

Thomas' absence leaves a gap in the American sprint squad, but Team USA still boasts a strong contingent in Tokyo, including some of the world's fastest women over 200 meters.

"All the best to my Team USA teammates fighting for medals in Tokyo," Thomas said.