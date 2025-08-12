U.S. track star Sha'Carri Richardson publicly apologized Monday to fellow sprinter Christian Coleman following her arrest last month at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on a domestic violence charge. Richardson, the silver medalist in the 100 meters at the Olympics last August and member of the U.S. 100-meter relay team that won gold, posted a heartfelt message on social media Monday addressing Coleman, who was identified as the alleged victim in the incident.

"I apologize to Christian. He came into my life and gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I've experienced in my past," Richardson wrote. "Due to past trauma and pain. I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can't apologize enough. My apologize should be just as loud as my actions honestly louder. To Christian I love you and I am so sorry."

According to police reports, the altercation happened at the airport where Richardson allegedly shoved Coleman into a wall after he tried to walk around her and took away his backpack. Surveillance footage reviewed by officers showed Richardson also threw an object, possibly headphones, at Coleman. The charge against Richardson was fourth-degree domestic violence. She was booked into the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington, and released the next day.

Olympic gold medalist sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Shakiel Mahjouri

Coleman declined to participate further in the investigation and did not wish to be considered a victim, according to the police report. USA Track and Field issued a brief statement acknowledging awareness of the situation but declined further comment at the time.

Despite the incident, both Richardson and Coleman competed at the U.S. Track and Field Championships in Eugene. Coleman addressed the matter publicly, expressing forgiveness toward Richardson.

"For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round," Coleman said. "I don't feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I'm the type of guy who's in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love."

Richardson competed in the opening round of the 100 meters at the championships. She has an automatic bye to the World Championships scheduled for September due to her status as the 2023 world champion in the 100 meters.