Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns in swimming pool

Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Miller, drowned in a swimming pool at an Orange County, Calif., home this weekend.

The Associated Press reported that paramedics unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate the child before rushing her to a Southern California hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Sunday. The drowning incident reportedly occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night at a home in Coto de Caza.

Miller, 40, confirmed the news reports on Monday night with an Instagram post.

We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it's fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.

The child's death is currently under investigation by the Orange County sheriff's department.

Emeline was Miller's fourth child -- his second with wife Morgan Miller, a pro beach volleyball player and model who he married in 2012.

Miller, the most successful male American alpine ski racer of all time, competed in five Olympics, winning six medals -- including one gold at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. He has since worked as a broadcaster for the sport and was a part of NBC's coverage for the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.

The retired skier also lost his younger brother, Chelone, at the age of 29 in 2013.