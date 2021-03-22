Katherine Diaz, a 22-year-old surfer from El Salvador, died after being struck by lightning, the country's surfing federation (FESASURF) told CNN. Diaz, a top surfer in the country was training for a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics, according to officials.

According to local media, she was struck at El Tunico Beach, about 10 miles from the capitol of San Salvador, on Friday. She was struck shortly after getting in the water.

The International Surfing Association released a statement on her death, with praise for how she represented the country and the surfing world.

"Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport. She excelled at the international competition level, representing her country with pride at both the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship," they wrote. "We send our heartfelt condolences to Katherine's family, the surfers of El Salvador, and to all those in the international surfing community whose lives she touched. We will never forget you."