While most use their work breaks to grab lunch or coffee, Hawaii lifeguard Luke Shepardson used his to win the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Sunday. The event is considered "The Super Bowl of Surfing," and the 27-year-old registered a near-perfect score before returning to work with an extra $10,000 in his pocket.

Shepardson was still in uniform -- a yellow lifeguard T-shirt and red board shorts -- when he accepted the award and briefly celebrated the victory. He picked up 89.1 points out of a possible 90 with scores of 30.0, 30.0 and 29.1 across his three best waves. He came out on top in a field of 40 strong competitors that included defending champion John John Florence.

"I can't believe it, it's f---ing crazy," Shepardson said, per the Sydney Morning Herald. "I've got to get back to the tower to make sure everyone's OK until the end of the day."

The Eddie -- which started at Sunset Beach in 1985 -- was held in Hawaii for the first time in seven years because it requires at least 40-foot waves.

The 50-foot waves on Sunday led to an exciting competition, but it was also dangerous for those on the shore. It led to a busy day for Shepardson, as he and the other on-duty lifeguards had to complete at least 64 rescues throughout the day. The big waves even intimidated Shepardson, but he was grateful to have been able to compete in the prestigious surfing event.

"It was super scary, the waves were huge and it was a dream come true just to be part of The Eddie, just to be on the alternate list," Shepardson said.

A lifeguard winning The Eddie is very fitting as the event is held in memory of big-wave surfer Eddie Aikau -- the first lifeguard at Waimea Bay. Aikau saved over 500 people throughout his career and died in a rescue attempt when the Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokulea overturned in stormy weather in 1978.