On International Left Handers Day, here's a look at the top southpaws in sports

Tuesday marks International Left Handers Day around the world and there's been a fair share of talented lefties in the sports universe over the years.

As has been the case in the past, some of the top current players are left-handed. Here's a look at some of the top left-handed athletes in their respective sports and the type of impact that they have had.

NBA:

It's not hard to tab Houston Rockets guard James Harden as one of the top left-handed players in any league. After all, Harden won the NBA MVP Award for his performance during the 2017-18 season. If that wasn't impressive enough, Harden is coming off a season in which he averaged 36.1 points and shot a lethal 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has caught a ton of flack for his inability to develop a consistent jump shot since entering the NBA. However, even without a jumper, Simmons is one of the most dynamic players in the league. Simmons is a sensational playmaker that can score, distribute, and crash the boards and he's easily one of the more talented lefties in the sport.

MLB:

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has just about been the most dangerous hitter in MLB has seen this season. The left-handed power hitter is in the midst of having a career year in which he currently has slugged 38 home runs and knocked in 89 RBIs. Bellinger figures to set career highs in many offensive categories and is powering the Dodgers in their race to a capture a third-straight National League pennant.

It's definitely a two-horse race for the National League MVP Award between Bellinger and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder -- and reigning NL MVP -- Christian Yelich. Much like Bellinger, Yelich is absolutely raking this season to the tune of a .335 average to go along with 39 home runs and 89 RBIs. The Brewers slugger has blossomed into a superstar after being traded from the Marlins to the Midwest in 2018.

NFL:

Let's just say that Bill Belichick has liked some left-footed punters during his tenure with the New England Patriots. During New England's dynasty years, Belichick has always had a left-footed punter with Ken Walter (2001-06), Chris Hanson (2007-09), Zoltan Mesko (2010-12), and Ryan Allen (2013-present) anchoring the position over that time. Allen averaged 45.1 yards-per-punt and pinned 21 punts inside the 20-yard line in 2019 and has been a key special teams cog on three Super Bowl winning Patriots teams.

While there' aren't many lefty signal callers in the NFL right now, that fact is about to change. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa burst onto the scene in the 2018 national title game and has taken the college football world by storm. Tagovailoa has thrown for nearly 4,000 yards while also tossing 43 touchdowns and only six interceptions in his two years playing for Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa. The redshirt sophomore enters the 2019 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite, and is all but certain to be a top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It's not even halftime and @AlabamaFTBL's Tua Tagovailoa already has 3 total touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/FwE0AqN3cq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 22, 2018

NHL:

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid may only be 22 years old, but he's blossomed into one of the most dangerous players in the NHL. He's already collected two Art Ross Trophies as's the league's leading scorer, a Hart Trophy as the MVP and a Ted Lindsay Award for the MVP as voted by the NHLPA. McDavid is coming off a season in which he posted 116 points, scoring 41 goals and tallying 75 assists, good for second in the NHL behind...

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov may be even more lethal than McDavid as he recorded an NHL-high 128 points (41 goals and 87 assists) and collected the Hart Trophy for the 2018-19 season.

With his 32nd goal of the season, Nikita Kucherov sets the @TBLightning record for most points in a season. 🙌



1️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ points for Kuch! pic.twitter.com/PSNc0Xm5t5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 10, 2019





Kucherov is the face of a Lightning franchise that won a league-best 62 games last season and he is is easily one of the most dangerous lefties in the sport. Look for Kucherov to deliver more of the same this coming season.