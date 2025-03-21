The 2025 NCAA Tournament concludes on Friday with an East Region showdown between the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (24-9) and the No. 12 Liberty Flames (28-6). The Ducks competed hard in their first Big Ten campaign and went 12-8 against conference competition, and they should be looking to bounce back after falling 74-64 to Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament. Meanwhile, the Flames finished their season with five straight wins and a Conference USA tournament title.

Tipoff from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The Ducks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Liberty odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 139. Before making any Liberty vs. Oregon picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament on a 228-166 roll (+2025) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model has also produced brackets that have beaten over 91% of CBS Sports entries in four of the last six tournaments and nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Liberty and just locked in its March Madness predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Liberty vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Liberty spread: Oregon -6.5

Oregon vs. Liberty over/under: 139 points

Oregon vs. Liberty money line: Oregon -307, Liberty +246

ORG: The Ducks are 14-16-1 ATS

LIB: The Flames are 18-9-1 ATS

Why Liberty can cover

Liberty is 18-9-1 ATS this season and covered in four of its last five games, while hitting the Over in six straight. The Flames are also coming off of a 79-67 victory against Jacksonville State in the Conference USA tournament title, so they should be full of confidence.

Senior guards Taelon Peter (13.9) and Kaden Metheny (13.5) lead the Flames scoring and are coming off of 20-plus point outings in the Conference USA tournament final. Liberty ranks second in the country in effective field goal percentage (58.4%) and 19th in defensive efficiency, making them a good candidate for an upset. See which team to pick here.

Why Oregon can cover

Liberty's weakness is rebounding, allowing 32.6 per game this season. That could open the door for Ducks center Nate Bittle, who leads the team with 7.4 average boards while totaling 11 against Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament. The 7-foot senior also leads the Ducks with 14.1 points per night, so will keep the Liberty defense busy.

Oregon covered the spread in four of its last six games of the season and covered three of the last four times they were the listed favorite. The Ducks won eight in a row before being beaten by a tough Michigan State team, so they should be prepared to rebound against the Flames. See which team to pick here.

How to make Liberty vs. Oregon picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Oregon vs. Liberty 10,000 times and is leaning Over on the total, projecting 147 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

