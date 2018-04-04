O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds, picks 2018: Model says Joey Logano surprises NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway

After a week off, the 2018 NASCAR season rolls on at 2 p.m. ET Sunday with the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick is the Vegas favorite at 3/1, followed closely by Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch at 4/1.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model completely nailed the STP 500 two weeks ago, correctly calling seven of the top 10 finishers in Martinsville. It also placed champion Clint Bowyer, who wasn't a top Vegas contender with 15/1 odds, in its projected top 10. Anybody who followed those picks cashed in huge.

One big surprise the model is calling for: Joey Logano, going off at 12/1, makes a serious run at the checkered flag.

Logano has finished in the top 10 in all but one race this year on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He also won this event in 2014 and has finished in the top five in his past five events at Texas Motor Speedway.

Vegas doesn't consider Logano a top-five contender for NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway, but SportsLine's model does. He's a strong target for anybody looking for a huge payday.

Another curveball: Brad Keselowski, who Vegas considers a top contender at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, finishes outside the top five.

Keselowski has never won at Fort Worth and has just nine top-10 finishes in 19 career starts at this track. He has also led just 13 laps over his past four races, so he's not worth it at 8/1 when there are much better values available.

Also, three other drivers with odds of 20/1 or longer are primed to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anybody who bets on these long shots could hit it big.

Kevin Harvick 3/1

Martin Truex Jr. 4/1

Kyle Busch 4/1

Kyle Larson 7/1

Brad Keselowski 8/1

Joey Logano 12/1

Chase Elliott 15/1

Denny Hamlin 15/1

Ryan Blaney 15/1

Jimmie Johnson 20/1

Eric Jones 20/1

Clint Bowyer 30/1

Kurt Busch 40/1

Aric Almirola 50/1