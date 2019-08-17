Pacific Classic 2019 odds, lineup: Picks, top predictions from legendary expert who's crushing Del Mar

East meets West on Saturday when an evenly-matched field of 10 horses enters the starting gate for the 2019 Pacific Classic, the highlight of the summer meet at Del Mar outside of San Diego. The wide-open race features four horses -- Seeking the Soul, Quip, Tenfold and War Story -- who have shipped from the east to take on some of the west's best older horses, including Pavel. Recent Stephen Foster Stakes winner Seeking the Soul has been installed as the 3-1 favorite on the morning line in the 2019 Pacific Classic odds. The well-traveled Pavel, who has more than $2 million in career earnings, is the 7-2 second choice. Quip, who finished second to Seeking the Soul in the Stephen Foster, is the 9-2 third choice. Post time for the 1¼-mile race is 9:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2019 Pacific Classic picks, you need to see the horse racing predictions from Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. If you had laid $300 on Goldberg's Belmont plays that year, you would have cashed for more than $21,000.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 Del Mar meet off to a strong start. Last Saturday, he hit the early Pick 5 for $1,048 and the late Pick 3 for $1,416. In addition, he just missed the Pick 6, hitting five of six legs, but still earned a consolation payout of $342.80.

We can tell you that The Hammer is low on Quip, the third choice on the morning line, at 9-2. Goldberg doesn't even have Quip hitting the board. The lightly-raced four-year-old has started nine times in his career, winning four times. In April he captured the Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap for the second Grade 2 win of his career. He returned two months later in the Stephen Foster, yielding late to Seeking the Soul and losing by a neck.

But this son of Distorted Humor is no guarantee to excel at the 10 furlong distance of the Pacific Classic. (He finished eighth in the 1 3/16-mile Preakness, the longest race of his career.) And his trainer, Rudy Brisset, has yet to win a Grade 1 race though the 34-year-old seems likely to get one sooner than later.

War Story (8-1)

Quip (9-2)

Pavel (7-2)

For the Top (12-1)

Seeking the Soul (3-1)

Higher Power (8-1)

Tenfold (8-1)

Campaign (6-1)

Mongolian Groom (20-1)

Draft Pick (20-1)