The Washington Commanders will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in the final game on the NFL preseason Week 2 schedule. The Monday Night Football showdown provides new users with the perfect opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users both a first deposit match of up to $100 and a free $5 contest entry. There are also plenty of other opportunities to take advantage of the ParlayPlay promo code, with 13 MLB games and five WNBA games on the Monday professional sports schedule. This ParlayPlay promo gives new users the chance to get in on the action with minimal risk. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Monday, August 18

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for August 18

Joe Burrow, Bengals, 71.5 passing yards - Higher (1.77x)

Burrow is expected to play about as much as he did last week, which was two series. Last week, Burrow was nearly perfect, completing 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two scores. Look for Burrow to once again make the most of his limited time on the field on Monday night. Back Burrow at ParlayPlay:

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, 28.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.77x)

Bottom line: Chase could easily hit this number in one reception. He likely won't play much beyond the first quarter, but there is plenty of reason for optimism in regards to Chase on Monday night. In two series in Cincinnati's preseason opener, Chase caught four passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. Look for a similar performance on Monday night. You can pick Chase to go Higher at ParlayPlay:

Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders, 16.5 rushing yards - Lower (1.77x)

The Commanders have been hit hard by injuries on the offensive side of the ball, and while Robinson is expected to play, Washington may be conservative in how many carries they give the former Alabama standout. Moreover, the Commanders are reportedly shopping Robinson on the trade market, and may not want to risk an injury diminishing his value. With so much uncertainty, going lower here makes sense. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 4.87x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.