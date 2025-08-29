With so many games on the across multiple sports on the Friday schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users both a first deposit match of up to $100 and a free $5 contest entry. The sports schedule on Friday, August 29 is headlined by Colorado vs. Georgia Tech in the season opener for the Buffs in their third year under head coach Deion Sanders. Major League Baseball also features a full slate of games, including Yankees vs. White Sox. New York is surging and looking to win its sixth straight game. This ParlayPlay promo gives new users the chance to get in on the action with minimal risk. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Friday, August 29

Here's how to claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for August 29

Aaron Judge, Yankees, 0.5 Home runs - More (2.8x)

Aaron Judge is locked in a tight AL MVP race with Cal Raleigh, while continuing to prove himself as one of the greatest power hitters in MLB history. He's hitting .323 this season with 41 home runs and 95 RBI, numbers that rank among the league's best in each category. Over his career against the White Sox, Judge has been outstanding, batting .400 with 42 hits, 14 home runs, 34 RBI, and 33 runs scored in 32 games. At 2.8x, this pick is a great value on ParlayPlay. You can pick Judge to go Higher at ParlayPlay:

Micah Welch, Colorado, 39.5 rushing yards - More (1.5x)

Welch made an immediate impact as a true freshman for Colorado in 2024, rushing for 186 yards and tying for the team lead with four rushing touchdowns on 43 carries. He is expected to play a much bigger role in the Buffs' offense in 2025. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound sophomore from Milledgeville, Georgia, has a unique blend of power and speed that make him a great value on ParlayPlay on Friday. You can pick Welch to go Higher at ParlayPlay:

Haynes King, Georgia Tech, 226.5 yards - More (1.8x)

King enters 2025 as one of the ACC's most experienced signal-callers after transferring from Texas A&M and taking over the Yellow Jackets' offense in 2023. Known for his dual-threat ability, King has shown the capability to make plays both through the air and on the ground, giving Georgia Tech versatility at the position. With another year in Brent Key's system and an improving supporting cast, King is expected to play a key role in the team's push to contend in the ACC. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 7.94x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.