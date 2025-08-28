With so many games on the Thursday sports schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users both a first deposit match of up to $100 and a free $5 contest entry. The professional and collegiate sports schedule on Thursday, August 28 features eight college football games, including No. 25 Boise State taking on South Florida. There are also eight MLB games, with notable matchups including Yankees vs. White Sox and Phillies vs. Braves. This ParlayPlay promo gives new users the chance to get in on the action with minimal risk. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Thursday, August 28

Here's how to claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for August 28

Aaron Judge, Yankees, 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI - More (1.49x)

Judge remains the top contender to repeat as American League MVP, and is one of the premier power hitters in MLB history. For the season, Judge is batting .323 with 41 home runs and 95 RBI -- all rank at or near the top of MLB. At 1.49x, this pick is a great value on ParlayPlay. You can pick Judge to go Higher at ParlayPlay:

Byrum Brown, USF, 49.5 rushing yards - More (1.66x)

Brown emerged as one of college football's premier dual-threat quarterbacks during the 2023 season, becoming the first player in USF history to throw for over 3,000 yards (3,292) and rush for more than 800 yards, setting numerous school records in the process. After being sidelined due to a serious lower-leg injury in 2024, Brown is now fully recovered and ready to lead the Bulls once again. You can pick Brown to go Higher at ParlayPlay:

Maddux Madsen, Boise State, 1.5 passing touchdowns - More (1.64x)

Madsen is coming off a strong season in 2024, and is being counted on to produce at an even higher level in 2025. The 5-foot-10 junior threw for 3,018 yards and 23 passing touchdowns against just 6 interceptions during the 2024 season, tallying a strong 62.4% completion rate and a passing efficiency rating of 142.5. Ashton Jeanty has moved on to the NFL, which should open the door for more opportunities for Madsen in 2025. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 4.26x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.