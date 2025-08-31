With two games on the Sunday college football schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. The action kicks off with No. 13 South Carolina taking on Virginia Tech at 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta. That game is followed by a marquee showdown between No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET. This ParlayPlay promo code gives new users the chance to get in on the action with minimal risk. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Sunday, August 31

Here's how to claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for August 31

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame, 89.5 rush yards - more (2.04x)

Love emerged as a breakout star in 2024, rushing for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns on 163 carries while averaging an impressive 6.9 yards per attempt. He also proved to be a reliable weapon in the passing game, hauling in 28 receptions for 237 yards and two scores. Love's combination of speed, vision and versatility makes him one of the most dynamic playmakers in the Irish offense heading into 2025. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Carson Beck, Miami (FL), 229.5 pass yards - more (1.65x)

Beck began his college career at Georgia, where he backed up Stetson Bennett and helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 before emerging as the starter in 2023. In the 2024 season, Beck led Georgia to an 11–2 record and an SEC Championship, throwing for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, though his season ended prematurely due to a UCL tear in his elbow requiring surgery. Over his Georgia tenure, Beck passed for nearly 8,000 yards with 58 touchdowns, and after recovering from surgery, he transferred to Miami for the 2025 season, bringing high expectations to the Canes. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, 1.5 pass touchdowns - more (1.87x)

At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Sellers combines impressive size with exceptional athleticism, making him one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks in college football. In his first season as a starter in 2024, he passed for 2,520 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 674 yards and seven touchdowns, earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors and leading the Gamecocks to a 9–4 record. Heading into the 2025 season, Sellers is a top contender for the Heisman Trophy, and a preseason All-American candidate. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 6.68x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.