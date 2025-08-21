With so many games on the Thursday sports schedule, there is plenty of opportunities to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users both a first deposit match of up to $100 and a free $5 contest entry. The Thursday sports schedule features nine MLB games, with several teams traveling and preparing to play weekend series. The most notable matchup of the day is Yankees vs. Red Sox in the latest edition of one of the most bitter rivalries in professional sports. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. In the WNBA, there are four games on the slate, with Mercury vs. Aces at 10 p.m. ET leading the way. This ParlayPlay promo gives new users the chance to get in on the action with minimal risk. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Best ParlayPlay picks for August 21

Junior Caminero, Rays, 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI - More (1.71x)

Caminero is one of the most promising young players in Major League Baseball today. The 22-year-old third baseman enters Thursday with a batting average of .255 with 35 home runs and 85 RBI. Caminero has the power and speed to hit this pick in one at-bat.

Aaron Judge, Yankees, 0.5 RBI - More (2.16x)

Judge is coming off an 0-for-4 performance on Wednesday, but remains the top contender to repeat as American League MVP. For the season, Judge has 92 RBI -- the fifth most in MLB this season. At 2.16x, this pick is a great value.

A'ja Wilson, Aces, 19.5 points - Higher (1.22x)

A'ja Wilson continues to be the driving force for the Aces, making her a reliable player prop target for points and rebounds in almost every matchup. With her ability to dominate on both ends, oddsmakers consistently price Wilson near the top of MVP and futures markets. Wilson enters Thursday averaging 22.9 points per game.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.