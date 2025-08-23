With so many games on the Saturday sports schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users both a first deposit match of up to $100 and a free $5 contest entry. The professional and collegiate sports schedule on Saturday, August 23 features 14 MLB games, with notable matchups including Yankees vs. Red Sox and Dodgers vs. Padres. In the WNBA, there are three games on the slate, with Liberty at Dream at 2 p.m. ET leading the way. The college football season kicks off with five Week 0 matchups, while the NFL preseason wraps up with games throughout the day. This ParlayPlay promo gives new users the chance to get in on the action with minimal risk. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Saturday, August 23

Here's how to claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for August 23

Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers, 5.5 strikeouts - More (1.56x)

Glasnow will be making his 13th start of the season. In 57.2 innings of work in 2025, he has a 3.12 ERA, allowing 38 hits, 20 earned runs and 28 walks, while striking out 72. He has been a strikeout machine of late, including eight against the Padres in a 5-4 win on Sunday. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and one walk. He has registered seven or more strikeouts in four of his last five starts. Back Glasnow at ParlayPlay:

Christian Yelich, Brewers, 0.5 RBI - More (2.7x)

Yelich has nine RBI over the past 10 games. He has feasted on Giants pitching. In 50 career games against San Francisco, he is hitting .301 with 19 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 27 RBI. He has 282 career RBI at American Family Field in 472 games. You can pick Yelich to go Higher at ParlayPlay:

George Holani, Seahawks, 34.5 rushing yards - Higher (1.77x)

Holani is expected to see a lot of action against Green Bay in the preseason finale in a bid to crack the Seattle roster. This preseason, he has carried 12 times for 110 yards (9.2 average) and one touchdown. He also has one reception for 20 yards. In a 30-13 loss to the Packers on Dec. 15 of last year, he carried three times for 10 yards. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 7.83x.

