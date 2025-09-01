With one college football game and 13 MLB games on Monday, there are plenty of opportunities to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. On the college football front, the highly anticipated debut of head coach Bill Belichick at North Carolina takes center stage. The Tar Heels will host the TCU Horned Frogs at Kenan Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This ParlayPlay promo code gives new users the chance to get in on the action with minimal risk. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

Best ParlayPlay picks for September 1

Davion Gause, North Carolina, 69.5 rush yards - more (1.83x)

Jordan Dwye, TCU, 54.5 receiving yards - more (1.78x)

Dwye is a junior trasnfer from Idaho. In 2024, he had a breakout season with 78 receptions for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning Second Team All-Big Sky honors. His season featured five 100-yard games, highlighted by 189 yards and two touchdowns against Montana State and 166 yards with two scores versus Lehigh. TCU landed his commitment over major programs like USC and Washington.

Jordan Dwye, TCU, 54.5 receiving yards - more (1.78x)

Dwye is a junior trasnfer from Idaho. In 2024, he had a breakout season with 78 receptions for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning Second Team All-Big Sky honors. His season featured five 100-yard games, highlighted by 189 yards and two touchdowns against Montana State and 166 yards with two scores versus Lehigh. TCU landed his commitment over major programs like USC and Washington. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Kobe Paysour, North Carolina, 43.5 receiving yards - more (1.8x)

Paysour is entering his senior season and has proven to have high-end playmaking ability when healthy. He stepped into a bigger role during the 2023 season, recording 22 catches for 282 yards and 3 touchdowns despite battling injuries. Known for his reliable hands and ability to create separation, Paysour has become a valuable target in the Tar Heels' passing game. With more opportunities ahead, he has the potential to emerge as one of UNC's most consistent offensive weapons. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 5.13x.

