A new PBR season is starting this weekend as the top 30 riders in the world participate in the Monster Energy Invitational individual competition from Nov. 26-27 at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Ariz.
The action will begin with Round 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Round 2 and the championship round will begin Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET. After the first two events, the 12 riders with the top combined scores will advance to the championship round.
This will be the first time Tucson Arena hosts a PBR competition since 2017. The seven-month individual season will include 24 events and multiple cities, including New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. The 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast will take place May 12-21 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.
Last season's champion was 23-year-old Daylon Swearingen from Piffard, N.Y. He is currently the world No. 1. Before claiming the title, Swearingen was the underdog competing against tough opponents such as two-time World Champion Jose Vitor Leme, 2018 World Champion Kaique Pacheco and world title contender Joao Ricardo Vieira.
Round 1 will be exclusively on RidePass on Pluto TV on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. ET.
PBR released the complete 2023 Unleash The Beast qualifiers last week. See below for a full list of the qualifiers and more information on how to watch:
TV, streaming schedule
- Saturday, Nov. 26 – 8:45 p.m. ET on Pluto TV
- Sunday, Nov. 27 – 3:45 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
Full list of 2023 Unleash The Beast qualifiers
- Jose Vitor Leme (World Champion)
- Daylon Swearingen (World Champion)
- Kaique Pacheco (World Champion)
- Cooper Davis (World Champion)
- Ednei Caminhas (World Champion)
- Silvano Alves (World Champion)
- Jess Lockwood (World Champion)
- Marcus Mast (Team Standings)
- Luciano de Castro (Team Standings)
- Derek Kolbaba (Team Standings)
- Adriano Salgado (Team Standings)
- Mason Taylor (Team Standings)
- Eduardo Aparecido (Team Standings)
- Alisson de Souza (Team Standings)
- Andrew Alvidrez (Team Standings)
- Dalton Kasel (Team Standings)
- Ramon de Lima (Team Standings)
- Cody Jesus (Team Standings)
- Joao Ricardo Vieira (Team Standings)
- Daniel Keeping (Team Standings)
- Lucas Divino (Team Standings)
- Boudreaux Campbell (Team Standings)
- Keyshawn Whitehorse (Challenger Series Championship Standings)
- Sandro Batista (Challenger Series Championship Standings)
- Wyatt Rogers (Challenger Series Championship Standings)
- Rafael Jose de Brito (Challenger Series Championship Standings)
- Jesse Petri (Challenger Series Championship Standings)
- Mauricio Moreira (Top 2 from 2022 world standings not qualified)
- Eli Vastbinder (Top 2 from 2022 world standings not qualified)
- Joao Henrique Lucas (Nashville Stampede)
- Braidy Randolph (Texas Rattlers)
- Briggs Madsen (Oklahoma Freedom)
- Colten Fritzlan (Missouri Thunder)
- Koltin Hevalow (Kansas City Outlaws)
- Wingson da Silva (Carolina Cowboys)
- Dakota Louis (Austin Gamblers)
- Vitor Losnake (Arizona Ridge Riders)
- Bob Mitchell (Up to an additional 10 Team Standings)
- Ezekiel Mitchell (Up to an additional 10 Team Standings)
- Rafael Henrique dos Santos (Up to an additional 10 Team Standings)