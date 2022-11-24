A new PBR season is starting this weekend as the top 30 riders in the world participate in the Monster Energy Invitational individual competition from Nov. 26-27 at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Ariz.

The action will begin with Round 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Round 2 and the championship round will begin Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET. After the first two events, the 12 riders with the top combined scores will advance to the championship round.

This will be the first time Tucson Arena hosts a PBR competition since 2017. The seven-month individual season will include 24 events and multiple cities, including New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. The 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast will take place May 12-21 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

Last season's champion was 23-year-old Daylon Swearingen from Piffard, N.Y. He is currently the world No. 1. Before claiming the title, Swearingen was the underdog competing against tough opponents such as two-time World Champion Jose Vitor Leme, 2018 World Champion Kaique Pacheco and world title contender Joao Ricardo Vieira.

Round 1 will be exclusively on RidePass on Pluto TV on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. ET.

PBR released the complete 2023 Unleash The Beast qualifiers last week. See below for a full list of the qualifiers and more information on how to watch:

TV, streaming schedule

Saturday, Nov. 26 – 8:45 p.m. ET on Pluto TV



– 8:45 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Sunday, Nov. 27 – 3:45 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network



Full list of 2023 Unleash The Beast qualifiers