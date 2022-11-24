gettyimages-1244766454-1.jpg
Getty Images

A new PBR season is starting this weekend as the top 30 riders in the world participate in the Monster Energy Invitational individual competition from Nov. 26-27 at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Ariz. 

The action will begin with Round 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Round 2 and the championship round will begin Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET.  After the first two events, the 12 riders with the top combined scores will advance to the championship round. 

This will be the first time Tucson Arena hosts a PBR competition since 2017. The seven-month individual season will include 24 events and multiple cities, including New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. The 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast will take place May 12-21 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

Last season's champion was 23-year-old Daylon Swearingen from Piffard, N.Y. He is currently the world No. 1. Before claiming the title, Swearingen was the underdog competing against tough opponents such as two-time World Champion Jose Vitor Leme, 2018 World Champion Kaique Pacheco and world title contender Joao Ricardo Vieira. 

Round 1 will be exclusively on RidePass on Pluto TV on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. ET.

PBR released the complete 2023 Unleash The Beast qualifiers last week. See below for a full list of the qualifiers and more information on how to watch:

TV, streaming schedule

Full list of 2023 Unleash The Beast qualifiers

  • Jose Vitor Leme (World Champion)
  • Daylon Swearingen (World Champion)
  • Kaique Pacheco (World Champion)
  • Cooper Davis (World Champion)
  • Ednei Caminhas (World Champion)
  • Silvano Alves (World Champion)
  • Jess Lockwood (World Champion)
  • Marcus Mast (Team Standings)
  • Luciano de Castro (Team Standings)
  • Derek Kolbaba (Team Standings)
  • Adriano Salgado (Team Standings)
  • Mason Taylor (Team Standings)
  • Eduardo Aparecido (Team Standings)
  • Alisson de Souza (Team Standings)
  • Andrew Alvidrez (Team Standings)
  • Dalton Kasel (Team Standings)
  • Ramon de Lima (Team Standings)
  • Cody Jesus (Team Standings)
  • Joao Ricardo Vieira (Team Standings)
  • Daniel Keeping (Team Standings)
  • Lucas Divino (Team Standings)
  • Boudreaux Campbell (Team Standings)
  • Keyshawn Whitehorse (Challenger Series Championship Standings)
  • Sandro Batista (Challenger Series Championship Standings)
  • Wyatt Rogers (Challenger Series Championship Standings)
  • Rafael Jose de Brito (Challenger Series Championship Standings)
  • Jesse Petri (Challenger Series Championship Standings)
  • Mauricio Moreira (Top 2 from 2022 world standings not qualified)
  • Eli Vastbinder (Top 2 from 2022 world standings not qualified)
  • Joao Henrique Lucas (Nashville Stampede)
  • Braidy Randolph (Texas Rattlers)
  • Briggs Madsen (Oklahoma Freedom)
  • Colten Fritzlan (Missouri Thunder)
  • Koltin Hevalow (Kansas City Outlaws)
  • Wingson da Silva (Carolina Cowboys)
  • Dakota Louis (Austin Gamblers)
  • Vitor Losnake (Arizona Ridge Riders)
  • Bob Mitchell (Up to an additional 10 Team Standings)
  • Ezekiel Mitchell (Up to an additional 10 Team Standings)
  • Rafael Henrique dos Santos (Up to an additional 10 Team Standings)