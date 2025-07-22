The 2025 PBR Camping World Team Series season begins July 27 with the Austin Gamblers entering as reigning champions and preseason favorites. The league, now in its fourth season, continues to blend a city-based team model with traditional rodeo. Teams feature front office staff, coaches, draft picks, trades and a postseason format. Ten teams will compete for playoff seeding ahead of the championship event in Las Vegas on Oct. 24-26.

Austin headlines the field with three-time world champion José Vitor Leme, 2025 runner-up Dalton Kasel and PRCA legend Sage Kimzey, who is expected to return from injury. Former world champ Kaique Pacheco also returns to a roster that dominated last postseason.

Kansas City Outlaws, the 2024 regular-season champion, remain a top contender behind PBR world champion Cassio Dias and Koltin Hevalow. The Carolina Cowboys, who won a record 11 straight games last year, added two-time world champ Jess Lockwood and Clay Guiton, the No. 6-ranked rider in 2025.

Florida Freedom returns 19-year-old MVP John Crimber and added veteran João Ricardo Vieira. The Texas Rattlers, the 2023 champions, bring back a deep roster including Brady Fielder, Daniel Keeping and Claudio Montanha Jr.. The Rattlers also added depth with Australian standout Macaulie Leather.

Missouri Thunder will lean on versatile Paulo Eduardo Rossetto and Andrew Alvidrez. The Oklahoma Wildcatters, coached by J.B. Mauney, added 2024 PRCA champion Josh Frost. The Arizona Ridge Riders selected top Brazilian prospect Jhon Carlos Moreira with the No. 1 overall draft pick.

The Nashville Stampede, 2022 champions, expanded their coaching staff with three-time world champion Silvano Alves joining head coach Justin McBride. The New York Mavericks, entering their second year, hope to improve behind 2025 PBR Rookie of the Year Hudson Bolton and veteran Mauricio Moreira.

2025 PBR Teams CBS Schedule (All on CBS and Paramount+)