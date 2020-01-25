Pegasus World Cup 2020 lineup, field, contenders: Picks, predictions from dialed-in handicapping champion

Longshots will try to break the stranglehold that short-priced horses have had when the 2020 Pegasus World Cup takes place on Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Favorites have won the first three editions of the Pegasus: Arrogate in 2017 ($3.80 to win), Gun Runner in 2018 ($4.20) and City of Light in 2019 ($5.80).

This year, the Bob Baffert-trained Mucho Gusto and the John Sadler-trained Higher Power are expected to be the 2020 Pegasus World Cup favorites after the top two horses in the field, Omaha Beach and Spun to Run, scratched from the race on Thursday. They are 9-2 and 6-1 in the 2020 Pegasus World Cup odds, respectively. The other eight horses in the 10-horse field have Pegasus World Cup 2020 odds of 10-1 or longer, including five who are 30-1.

Post time for the $3 million race on the Gulfstream Park dirt course is 5:34 p.m. ET. With such an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate for one of the richest races in North America, you'll want to hear what handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has to say before making any 2020 Pegasus World Cup picks.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track. And two weeks ago, while making his inaugural pick for SportsLine, Kinchen correctly gave out a win bet on Queen Bee to You in the La Canada Stakes.

Top 2020 Pegasus World Cup predictions

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the 2020 Pegasus World Cup field, made his picks and formulated his bets. Get them all here.

Kinchen is fading Mucho Gusto, who was installed as the third choice in the original morning line but could leave the starting gate as the favorite after the top two horses scratched from the race on Thursday. The chestnut colt has five wins in 10 career starts and finished off-the-board only once. In addition, he picks up top jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. for the race.

However, Mucho Gusto will be facing older horses for the first time in his career. In addition, there are at least four other speed horses in this race, which could compromise his chances. As the possible favorite, he provides little value.

How to make Pegasus World Cup picks

Instead, Kinchen is high on two double-digit longshots who have the potential to spice up the payouts. He's including these horses in his exactas, and so should you. As a bonus, Kinchen also has a wager on the Pegasus World Cup double. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Pegasus World Cup 2020? Which double-digit longshots could spice up the payouts? And what horses do you need to include in the Pegasus double? Check out the latest 2020 Pegasus World Cup odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the Pegasus World Cup.



Mucho Gusto (9-2)

Higher Power (6-1)

Tax (12-1)

Diamond Oops (20-1)

True Timber (20-1)

Bodexpress (30-1)

Mr Freeze (30-1)

Seeking the Soul (30-1)

Tenfold (30-1)

War Story (30-1)