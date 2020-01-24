Pegasus World Cup 2020 lineup, field, contenders: Picks, predictions from handicapping champion

Bob Baffert will try to win the Pegasus World Cup for the second time when he sends out the fast Mucho Gusto on Saturday for the 2020 edition of the race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Baffert won the inaugural running of the Pegasus, in 2017, with Arrogate. Mucho Gusto (9-2) is expected to vie for favoritism in the race with Higher Power (6-1) after the top two choices in the 2020 Pegasus World Cup odds, Omaha Beach and Spun to Run, were scratched on Thursday.

Post time for the $3 million race on the Gulfstream Park dirt course is 5:34 p.m. ET. With such an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate for one of the richest races in North America, you'll want to hear what handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has to say before making any 2020 Pegasus World Cup picks.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track. And two weeks ago, while making his inaugural pick for SportsLine, Kinchen correctly gave out a win bet on Queen Bee to You in the La Canada Stakes.

Kinchen is fading Mucho Gusto, who could be the favorite after the scratches of Omaha Beach and Spun to Run. The four-year-old son of Mucho Macho Man has four Grade 3 wins and has finished in the trifecta in nine of 10 career starts. However, Mucho Gusto is winless in his last three races and coming off his worst career finish, a fourth in the Oklahoma Derby in September. No other horse in the field will be coming off a longer layoff.

Mucho Gusto (9-2)

Higher Power (6-1)

Tax (12-1)

Diamond Oops (20-1)

True Timber (20-1)

Bodexpress (30-1)

Mr Freeze (30-1)

Seeking the Soul (30-1)

Tenfold (30-1)

War Story (30-1)