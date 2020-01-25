Pegasus World Cup 2020 lineup, field, contenders: Picks, predictions from top handicapping champion

The John Sadler-trained Higher Power will try to return to his winning ways on Saturday when he enters the starting gate for one of the richest races in North America, the 2020 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. Higher Power has five wins in 15 career starts, but has lost his last two races. His last victory came in August in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar. He is listed at 6-1 in the 2020 Pegasus World Cup odds, but could be a popular choice after the two favorites, Omaha Beach and Spun to Run, scratched on Thursday.

Post time for the $3 million race on the Gulfstream Park dirt course is 5:34 p.m. ET. With such an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate for one of the richest races in North America, you'll want to hear what handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has to say before making any 2020 Pegasus World Cup picks.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track. And two weeks ago, while making his inaugural pick for SportsLine, Kinchen correctly gave out a win bet on Queen Bee to You in the La Canada Stakes.

Kinchen is fading Tax, who is listed at 12-1 on the morning line but could be one of the top favorites after the scratches of Omaha Beach and Spun to Run. This four-year-old son of Arch has three wins in 10 career starts and has hit the board seven times. However, Tax will be stepping up in competition in the Pegasus World Cup 2020, facing older horses for the first time. This will be the toughest field he has ever faced. In addition, he's coming off a loss at this exact distance in the Grade 3 Discovery.

Mucho Gusto (9-2)

Higher Power (6-1)

Tax (12-1)

Diamond Oops (20-1)

True Timber (20-1)

Bodexpress (30-1)

Mr Freeze (30-1)

Seeking the Soul (30-1)

Tenfold (30-1)

War Story (30-1)