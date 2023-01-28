The 2023 Pegasus World Cup runs on Saturday and already established itself as one of the top events on the horse racing calendar. The Pegasus World Cup 2023 is co-headlined by a dirt race and turf race, which was introduced in 2019. The more traditional dirt race features a number of 2023 Pegasus World Cup horses that were household names during the Triple Crown season, led most notably by Cyberknife, who will call it a career after his final entry this weekend. Cyberknife enters as the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Pegasus World Cup odds and will run against familiar foes like Simplification (9-2), Skippylongstocking (5-1), and White Abarrio (10-1). With so much to consider while making your 2023 Pegasus World Cup picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Todd Pletcher has already staked his claim as one of the top trainers in the Pegasus World Cup's brief history after he was the trainer for 2022 dirt champion Life is Good as well as turf champion Colonal Liam. Pletcher doesn't have an entry in this year's dirt race, but he is the trainer for Wit, who is 8-1 to win the 2023 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational. Meanwhile, Irad Ortiz Jr. jockeyed Life is Good, Colonel Liam, as well as 2020 dirt champion Mucho Gusto and 2019 Turf Champion Bricks and Mortar. His five wins are the most of any single jockey in the history of the two races and will ride Defunded in Saturday's 2023 Pegasus World Cup field.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Pegasus World Cup like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Pegaus World Cup picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Pegasus World Cup having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Pegasus World Cup 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anybody who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Pegasus World Cup bets here.

Top 2023 Pegasus World Cup expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Pegasus World Cup Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $4.80 at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup with Life Is Good and Knicks Go.

Pegasus World Cup Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $7.80 at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup with Life Is Good, Knicks Go and Stilletto Boy.

Pegasus World Cup Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $37.60 at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup with Life Is Good, Knicks Go, Stilletto Boy and Endorsed.

2023 Pegasus World Cup odds, field, contenders