The 2023 Pegasus World Cup will invite some of the most talented horses in the world to Gulfstream Park on Saturday with a $3 million purse on the line on Saturday. Posts have already been drawn and the Pegasus World Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. ET. Three-time graded stakes winner Cyberknife will retire to Spendthrift Farms in Lexington, where he'll start with a $30,000 stud fee, but his owners at Golf Square LLC will hope for one more large payday when he heads to post No. 10 in the 2023 Pegasus World Cup lineup. Cyberknife is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Pegasus World Cup odds, while Proxy is 9-2 breaking from the rail and Skippylongstocking is 5-1 coming from the seventh post. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Pegasus World Cup picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes began as the richest horse race in the world in terms of purse and entry fee. In 2017, the $12 million purse eclipsed the Dubai World Cup as the largest in history, and the race in 2018 featured a $16 million purse. The Pegasus World Cup is a prime opportunity for ownership groups and trainers to earn a significant victory before breeding season. Past winners include 2016 and 2017 Breeders Cup Classic champions Arrogate and Gun Runner as well as six-time graded stakes winner and eventual 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Knicks Go.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Pegasus World Cup like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Pegaus World Cup picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Pegasus World Cup having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Pegasus World Cup 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anybody who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Pegasus World Cup bets here.

Top 2023 Pegasus World Cup expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Pegasus World Cup Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $4.80 at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup with Life Is Good and Knicks Go.

Pegasus World Cup Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $7.80 at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup with Life Is Good, Knicks Go and Stilletto Boy.

Pegasus World Cup Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $37.60 at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup with Life Is Good, Knicks Go, Stilletto Boy and Endorsed.

In what Demling describes as a wide-open race, he is high on a sleeper who will be on the lead early and whose jockey is the ultimate x-factor. Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2023 Pegasus World Cup bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Pegasus World Cup 2023. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take in the Pegasus World Cup 2023? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2023 Pegasus World Cup.

2023 Pegasus World Cup odds, field, contenders