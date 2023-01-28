The Pegasus World Cup was originally the richest horse race in the world, with a whopping $1 million entry fee creating purses of $12 million and $16 million during its first two years. However, the format changed considerably in 2020, and the 2023 Pegasus World Cup will once again feature a $3 million purse. The 1 1/8-mile race will run at Gulfstream Park on Saturday and post time is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. ET. The race is for horses that are four years or older and three-time graded stakes winner Cyberknife is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Pegasus World Cup odds as he makes his final start before retiring to stud. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Pegasus World Cup picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert has an entry in the 2023 Pegasus World Cup field, with Defunded (6-1) breaking from the No. 6 post. Baffert is the only trainer to have won this race twice and is paired up with the most successful jockey in Pegasus World Cup history, Irad Ortiz Jr. The 30-year-old Puerto Rican jockey is a two-time winner at the Pegasus World Cup and coming off a win at the Belmont Stakes on Mo Donegal. Trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux are also past Pegasus World Cup winners and will team up with Cyberknife on Saturday. Cox previously won with Knicks Go in 2021, while Geroux won on Gun Runner (Cyberknife's sire) in 2018.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Pegasus World Cup having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Pegasus World Cup 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta.

Pegasus World Cup Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $4.80 at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup with Life Is Good and Knicks Go.

Pegasus World Cup Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $7.80 at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup with Life Is Good, Knicks Go and Stilletto Boy.

Pegasus World Cup Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $37.60 at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup with Life Is Good, Knicks Go, Stilletto Boy and Endorsed.

2023 Pegasus World Cup odds, field, contenders