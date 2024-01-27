The first marquee North American thoroughbred race of the year will take place Saturday, the 2024 Pegasus World Cup. Hosted at Gulfstream Park in South Florida, the race features horses age four and older competing over 1 1/8 miles. With breeding season beginning in mid-February, the Pegasus World Cup 2024 will serve as the final race for many horses before retiring to stud. Eight of the 12 horses part of the 2024 Pegasus World Cup field are age five or older, with seven-year-old O'Connor being the eldest in the 2024 Pegasus World Cup lineup. Despite finishing 11th at this race last year, O'Connor is 8-1 in the latest 2024 Pegasus World Cup odds. That trails only last year's Preakness Winner, National Treasure (9-5), as well as four-year-old colt First Mission (7-2).

Post time is set for 5:40 p.m. ET on Saturday for the twelve 2024 Pegasus World Cup horses. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Pegasus World Cup picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Unlike the Triple Crown races, which are restricted to only three-year-old horses, the Pegasus World Cup has a minimum age of four. There's no maximum age, as the 2024 Pegasus World Cup field has horses from age four to seven. However, being a veteran horse hasn't necessarily translated to success in the race's history. Six of the seven winners of the Pegasus World Cup have been age four or five. Three winners have come from each age, while the lone outlier came in last year's event. Art Collector won as a six-year-old.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Last July, she smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta.

Top 2024 Pegasus World Cup Classic expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Michelle Yu:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $165.60 at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup with Art Collector and Defunded.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $2,394.70 at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup with Art Collector, Defunded and Stilleto Boy.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a whopping $43,359 at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup with Art Collector, Defunded, Stilleto Boy and Last Samurai.

How to make 2024 Pegasus World Cup picks

2024 Pegasus World Cup odds, contenders, post positions