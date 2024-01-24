After breaking his maiden in his first try at Del Mar as a two-year-old, National Treasure didn't capture his second win until his sixth start. Still, he became a household name after winning the 2023 Preakness Stakes. National Treasure is winless again in four starts since, but he'll head to the 2024 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park on Saturday having run an impressive second to horse of the year candidate Cody's Wish in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. The Bob Baffert-trained son of Quality Road out of Medaglia d'Oro mare Treasure is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Pegasus World Cup odds, followed by Brad Cox's First Mission at 7-2.

Post time is set for 5:40 p.m. ET on Saturday for the dozen 2024 Pegasus World Cup horses. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Pegasus World Cup picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2024 Pegasus World Cup field will feature five horses from three trainers with past wins in this race. Baffert is a two-time winner with Arrogate (2017) and Mucho Gusto (2020), while Cox won with Knicks Go (2021) and Todd Pletcher won with Life Is Good (2022). Baffert will send National Treasure to the No. 7 post on Saturday, while Cox's First Mission will run from post No. 8. Pletcher will saddle No. 3 horse Dynamic One (15-1), No. 9 horse Grand Aspen (8-1) and No. 11 horse Crupi (20-1). Saffie Joseph is the only other trainer with multiple entries among the 2024 Pegasus World Cup contenders, as O'Connor (8-1) will break from the No. 2 stall and Skippylongstocking (8-1) will come from the far outside as the No. 12 horse.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Last July, she smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $165.60 at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup with Art Collector and Defunded.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $2,394.70 at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup with Art Collector, Defunded and Stilleto Boy.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a whopping $43,359 at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup with Art Collector, Defunded, Stilleto Boy and Last Samurai.

