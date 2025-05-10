The second leg of the Triple Crown is up next, but the 2025 Peter Pan Stakes is one of the top prep races for the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown. The Peter Pan Stakes 2025 is Saturday at 6:46 p.m. ET at Aqueduct Racetrack in New York City due to the ongoing construction at Belmont Park. The latest 2025 Peter Pan Stakes odds list Captain Cook as the 2-1 favorite. Other top 2025 Peter Pan Stakes contenders include Hill Road (5-2) and Vassimo (8-1). There are several major Peter Pan Stakes longshots to consider as well, with First Pitch and Brereton's Baytown both going off at a colossal 50-1. With 10 seasoned racers set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Peter Pan Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

Menez has been on a roll since November. He crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 windfall. He nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby for a $529.60 score and the winner and trifecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for a $761.96 jackpot. Hit the late Pick 4 on Kentucky Oaks day for $915.48. And in the Kentucky Derby, he hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout.

Top 2025 Peter Pan Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is fading Captain Cook, even though he is the betting favorite at 2-1. The Richard E. Dutrow-trained colt has won two of his past three races, including the Withers Stakes in February. However, he wasn't up to the challenge against a tougher field, as is coming off a fourth-place finish at the Wood Memorial. Menez saw his struggles in that 1 1/8-mile race, and isn't ready to back him at the same distance on Saturday.

"I'm going to fade the favorite Captain Cook because he's a major question mark at the distance," Menez told SportsLine. "He is a son of Practical Joke, whose progeny win at just 12% routing on the dirt." You can see all of Menez's 2025 Peter Pan Stakes bets here.

2025 Peter Pan Stakes odds, contenders