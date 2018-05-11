Peter Pan Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert who nailed Belmont makes picks

The $350,000 Peter Pan Stakes, a prep race for the Belmont Stakes in June, runs Saturday at Belmont Park. Post time is 6:18 p.m. ET and the race features a talented field of three-year-olds running 1 1/8 miles. Core Beliefs is the favorite at 2-1, followed by High North at 4-1. Diamond King, listed at 7-2 in the Peter Pan Stakes, will likely scratch and instead run in the Preakness.

Before you bet the loaded field at the 2018 Peter Pan Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Peter Pan Stakes 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout. He knows what it takes to win at Belmont and hit it big at this track last year.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Peter Pan Stakes picks and listed where he believes all seven horses will finish.

We can tell you he's not high on Blended Citizen, who's going off at 6-1 and is the only graded stakes winner in the field.

Blended Citizen was also-eligible for the Kentucky Derby, but did not run. He won the Jeff Ruby Stakes over Pony Up and Arawak in March and also hit the board in the Eddie Logan Stakes and El Camino Real Derby.

Despite Blended Citizen's success, there are still plenty of better values in a competitive 2018 Peter Pan Stakes field. He's not worth the 6-1 odds he's getting.

Demling is especially high on a sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday, and he knows this horse has the goods to win it all. He's including him in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the $350,000 Peter Pan Stakes? And what sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Peter Pan Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Peter Pan Stakes.

Core Beliefs (2-1)

High North (4-1)

Just Whistle (5-1)

Blended Citizen (6-1)

Zing Zang (10-1)

Gotta Go (15-1)

Transistor (15-1)