Pick Six Podcast: Browns could upset Steelers in Week 1; Jaguars far from a playoff lock?

The 2018 NFL season is officially upon us, so you know exactly what that means: Predictions!

All of CBS Sports' NFL writers have released their picks for this year, projecting everything from award winners and division champions to Super Bowl LIII winners. As is often the case, there wasn't always a consensus in the forecasting.

That's why Sean Wagner-McGough joined Will Brinson for Wednesday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast (a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL -- subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) -- to review this year's season predictions, including some of the boldest of them all, as well as some sleeper picks for Week 1.

Among them: The Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Cleveland Browns, who went 0-16 in 2017, this Sunday.

"Annually, they tend to punt one game on the road to an inferior team," Wagner-McGough said. "It would not shock me if the Browns beat the Steelers Week 1. No Le'Veon (Bell). I don't think the Browns are horrible anymore."

Neither Brinson nor Wagner-McGough could guarantee that the Jacksonville Jaguars, a Pete Prisco favorite and a popular pick to go deep into the AFC playoffs, would even win their division.

"I think the top three teams, the Texans, Jaguars and Titans, you could rearrange it either way," Wagner-McGough said.

Brinson went a step further, suggesting Jacksonville isn't as far from an all-out collapse as we think.

"There's one or two Jenga pieces where, like, if you pull out Calais Campbell or Yannick Ngakoue or even Jalen Ramsey, all of a sudden some stuff can start to trickle down and crumble, and that's where things could go south for them," he said. "If they're 1-3 going into back-to-back road games, I mean, 1-5 is on the table. Nothing is guaranteed at that point ... It's way too easy to look at their schedule and say, 'They're gonna win these games, they're gonna win these games.'"

Listen to the entire Pick Six Podcast discussion on the 2018 season predictions below, and subscribe for your daily dose of NFL talk via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play:

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn