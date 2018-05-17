Pimlico Special odds and predictions 2018: Expert who nailed Belmont, Travers, Pegasus makes picks

The 48th running of the Pimlico Special takes place Friday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Post time is 3:43 p.m. ET and the 2018 Pimlico Special features a fiercely competitive field of nine horses, including six graded stakes winners. One Liner, trained by Bob Baffert, and Hedge Fund are the Vegas favorites at 7-2.

Before you bet the loaded field at the Pimlico Special 2018, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Pimlico Special 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

He followed up his win last May at Churchill Downs by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Pimlico Special picks and listed where he believes all nine horses will finish.

We can tell you he wants no part of Irish War Cry, one of the favorites at 3-1.

"Irish War Cry was second in the Belmont Stakes last year, but has finished out of the money in three of his last four starts and doesn't look like the same horse as a year ago," Demling told SportsLine.

Irish War Cry won last year's Wood Memorial and Holy Bull, but was a disappointing sixth in last month's Gulfstream Park Mile. There are much better values than the 3-1 Pimlico odds he's getting.

Another shocker: Untrapped, going off at 10-1, makes a strong run at the Pimlico Special title.

"He's a battler and will be running in the end," Demling told SportsLine. "The four-year-old has only finished worse than fourth in two of his 15 career races, and one of those was last year's Kentucky Derby."

Instead, Demling is high on a sleeper who's groomed for a track like Pimlico. He's including that horse in his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Pimlico Special? And what sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Pimlico Special odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Pimlico Special.

Hedge Fund (7-2)

One Liner (7-2)

Irish War Cry (3-1)

Something Awesome (5-1)

Rated R Superstar (8-1)

Afleet Willy (10-1)

Untrapped (10-1)

Discreet Lover (20-1)

Papa Zulu (30-1)