A scary moment during a basketball game turned into a heroic one when Myles Copeland -- a player for Toledo Glass City of The Basketball League -- saved the life of a referee.

John Sculli collapsed on the court while officiating a playoff game between the Toledo Glass City and the Jamestown Jackals on June 11. He started wobbling, passed out and became unresponsive. Copeland, whose daytime job is being a firefighter, did not hesitate to jump into action.

He began administering CPR until paramedics arrived, ultimately saving the man's life.

ESPN reported that Sculli is set to have heart surgery next week and should be back on the court next season.

"It was kind of instinctual. It surprised me how quick I was able to switch into that mode, especially being in a basketball game," Copeland told ESPN. "But with being a firefighter, when you're off the job, you're really not off the job. You still got to keep an eye out for the community and what's going on around you."

Copeland has used the spotlight of the story to potentially help save more lives.

"More people need to learn CPR! Heart disease is the #1 leading cause of death. And an event like this could happen anywhere, to anyone, at anytime," he wrote on his new Twitter account. "Step up your game and get CPR certified. You could be a hero for someone too."