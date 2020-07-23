Watch Now: MLB to Expand Number of Playoff Teams For 2020 Season ( 4:07 )

Coronavirus restrictions have made things difficult for the sports fan that, in the face of a global pandemic, still wants the right to watch their favorite sports team live. It's an issue that affects fans all across the world, but some fans in Poland decided to get creative so that they could watch their favorite racing team without breaking the social distancing rules of a local track.

Fans of the team Motor Lublin rented 21 cranes so that they could see their squad face off against GKM Grudziaz. The track where this took place had to limit capacity of their stands because of coronavirus, so the fans parked their cranes outside of the stadium and raised them as high as they could go to get a birds eye view of the race. Even more incredible is that they made sure to bring flares with them to show their support from a high distance.

This apparently wasn't the first time that this strategy was implemented. Cranes were also rented earlier in the month so that fans could watch Motor Lublin race against ROW Rybnik.

This kind of effort makes a lot more sense with the context that the Speedway Extraleague, who organizes these races, is the most popular league in the country. More people attend the races than they do Polish Football League games, per Yahoo Sport Australia.

As for the latest race in question, the renting of the cranes ended up paying off for those fanatical supporters as Motor Lublin defeated their opponents 58-32 in the race.