Preakness Stakes 2018: Horse euthanized after breaking leg in race at Pimlico Race Course

For the second time in three years, a horse has been euthanized at Pimlico Race Course during Preakness week. The euthanization came after the horse broke its leg during a race on Thursday. According to The Baltimore Sun, Maryland Jockey Club spokesman David Joseph said that he didn't know which horse suffered the injury, which occurred during a race for 2-year-old fillies.

The race, which was won by Montana Sunset, was the fourth of the day and yielded a $40,000 purse.

The last time this occurred, in 2016 on the day of the Preakness (also during the fourth race of the day), a 4-year-old filly named Pramedya broke her left front leg, falling to the track and resulting in Daniel Centeno, her jockey, breaking his clavicle after being thrown off.

Post time for the Preakness Stakes is 6:48 p.m. ET on Saturday, as favorite Justify runs for the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

