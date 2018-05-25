Preakness Stakes 2018: Justify's breeding rights reportedly sold for more than $60M

Justify was a physical specimen to behold even before he won the Kentucky Derby, conquered the Preakness Stakes and prepared to try to bring Bob Baffert his second American Triple Crown in four years. The cost of his breeding rights confirms that.

According to reports from ESPN and The New York Times, Ireland-based Thoroughbred racing operation Coolmore Stud has agreed to pay at least $60 million to WinStar Farm, China Horse Club and SF (Soros Fund) Racing for the rights to Justify's offspring. And that price tag, which was apparently negotiated even before the horse took the Preakness on May 19, could jump another $25 million, as Joe Drape and Melissa Hoppert reported, if Justify wins the Belmont Stakes on June 9.

That means WinStar and Justify's other owners could be in line for something like $85 million if their prized 3-year-old star does, in fact, win the Triple Crown. For reference, the last Triple Crown champion, 2015's American Pharaoh, had his breeding rights sold for $10 million, and his owner, as the Times reported, "ended up with about $30 million" after incentives.

Elliott Walden, CEO of WinStar Farm, said Thursday that a deal for Justify's breeding rights has not been finalized and that "we are focused on the Belmont Stakes and his racing career." But the reports suggest negotiations already occurred for the sale.

Less than a year after his sire, Scat Daddy, passed away, Justify was purchased by WinStar and China Horse Club for $500,000 in 2016.