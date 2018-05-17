Preakness Stakes 2018: Odds, schedule, TV channel, stream, horses, post positions

Who wins the Preakness Stakes? And what huge long shot hits the board hard? Visit SportsLine now to get Jody Demling's Preakness winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's nailed 8 recent Preakness winners.

The hype around Bob Baffert's latest Triple Crown threat? It's justfied for Jusfity after breaking the 135-year-old Apollo Curse at the Kentucky Derby by winning the first leg of the Triple Crown after not racing as a 2-year-old. Now it's on to the Preakness Stakes for Baffer, the Hall of Fame trainer, and jockey Mike Smith.

Can Baffert's latest Derby winner take the second leg of the Triple Crown? We'll find out in less than two weeks when the starting gates open at The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans at Pimlico. The Preakness, as always, will be run on the third Saturday of May. Justify will look to get one step closer to becoming the first horse since 2015 to win the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes consecutively. American Pharaoh, also trained by Baffert, accomplished the feat, ending a 37-year drought.

Justify could be going up against some fresh legs during the Preakness, so the feat won't be easy just two weeks after an arduous race in the rain and mud at the famed Churchill Downs. Bovada has Justify at 5-8 odds as the early favorite to win his second race in three weeks. Audible and Good Magic, who both raced in Louisville and finished in the money, are at 5-1 and 6-1 odds, respectively.

When is the Preakness?

Date: Saturday, May 19



Saturday, May 19 Expected post time : 6:20 p.m. ET



: 6:20 p.m. ET Location: Pimlico Race Course -- Baltimore, Maryland



Pimlico Race Course -- Baltimore, Maryland TV channel : NBC (check local listings)



: NBC (check local listings) Stream: fuboTV (try for free)



What exactly are the stakes of the Preakness Stakes?

The purse for the Preakness is $1.5 million, slightly less than the $2 million that the Derby yields.

Post draw, odds

POST HORSE ODDS 1 Quip 12-1 2 Lone Sailor 15-1 3 Sporting Chance 30-1 4 Diamond King 30-1 5 Good Magic 3-1 6 Tenfold 20-1 7 Justify 1-2 8 Bravazo 20-1

What should you know about Pimlico Race Course?

The Pimlico track is shorter than Churchill Downs, at 9.5 furlongs, down from the 10-furlong track at the Derby. The record-holder for fastest race at the Preakness is Secretariat in 1973, at 1:53.17. Last year's winner, Cloud Computing, won with a time of 1:55.98.



