Preakness Stakes 2018 post draw: Justify draws No. 7, updated odds, contenders, best positions

The 2018 Kentucky Derby came and went, but a Triple Crown title is still up for grabs as Justify prepares to headline the 143rd Preakness Stakes on Saturday. And renowned trainer Bob Baffert's latest Triple Crown threat will race from the same post it charged out of to win the Run for the Roses earlier this month at Churchill Downs.

Eight horses will take Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for the second leg of the American Triple Crown, and after a record attendance in 2017, this year's competition figures to warrant just as much attention as Justify looks to become the first Thoroughbred to take all three of the famed Grade 1 Stakes races since American Pharaoh did it in 2015. In doing so, he's also vying to become the fifth straight Derby winner under trainer Baffert to also win the Preakness, and he'll have to do it from post No. 7, a familiar spot.

Here's a complete look at the 2018 Preakness Stakes post positions and morning-line odds:

Post draw, odds

POST HORSE ODDS 1 Quip 12-1 2 Lone Sailor 15-1 3 Sporting Chance 30-1 4 Diamond King 30-1 5 Good Magic 3-1 6 Tenfold 20-1 7 Justify 1-2 8 Bravazo 20-1

Justify back at No. 7

After winning the Kentucky Derby rather handily from the No. 7 post, Justify will stay in that spot for the Preakness, and he's a big favorite with 1-2 morning-line odds. After facing off with 19 other Thoroughbreds in Louisville, this post probably gets a little better for the Preakness favorite considering he's got only seven other horses to deal with on Saturday.

Best and worst post positions

It's a little harder to pinpoint "bad" positions when there's only eight horses running as opposed to 20, but Quip, on the outside at Post 1, isn't necessarily in a good position unless his team thinks he can run full bore from the get-go and overpower Justify down the stretch. The D. Wayne Lukas-trained Bravazo at Post 8, meanwhile, will be right next to the race's overwhelming favorite, which isn't always the best position to be in -- Lukas himself admitted after the post draw that he thought his horses were in "deep doo-doo" after he saw Justify in person on Wednesday.

Justify might have gotten the best draw merely for the fact that he was already going to be a heavy favorite in Baltimore. At No. 7, where he started in Kentucky, he should still have room to break out and gain steam on the straightaway to handle the first turn.