Preakness Stakes 2018: Post positions, horses, odds, jockeys, trainers for each thoroughbred

The 143rd Preakness Stakes is just days away. The second (and shortest) leg of the Triple Crown will be held this Saturday at Pimlico with a field of eight thoroughbreds, headlined by Kentucky Derby winner Justify. Here is some background information on each of the eight horses anticipated to run in the race on Saturday, followed by their post positions and odds.

Bravazo

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Luis Saez

He finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby despite being the third-biggest longshot in the field of 20. He's got a record of 9-3-1-1.

Diamond King

Trainer: John Servis

Jockey: Javier Castellano

He earned a spot in the Preakness by winning the Federico Tesio Stakes. He's 6-4-0-1 and is ridden by Castellano, who won last year's Preakness.

Good Magic

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner and runner-up to Justify at the Kentucky Derby. He's 6-2-3-1 and is saddled by Brown, who trained last year's Preakness winner, Cloud Computing.

Justify

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Mike Smith

You know the deal. He won the Kentucky Derby by 2.5 lengths to stay undefeated and become the first horse since 1882 to win the Derby without racing as a 2-year-old.

Lone Sailor

Trainer: Tom Amoss

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

He's coming off an eighth-place finish at the Kentucky Derby.

Quip

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Jockey: Florent Geroux

The colt earned a spot in the Kentucky Derby with a Tampa Bay Derby win, but his team decided to forgo the Kentucky Derby in order to focus in on the Preakness.

Sporting Chance

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Luis Contreras

He's 7-2-1-1 and finished fourth in the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day.

Tenfold

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Tenfold did not race as a 2-year-old and missed this year's Kentucky Derby after a fifth-place run in the Arkansas Derby. He's 3-2-0-0 and has Espinoza -- a three-time Preakness winner -- riding him.

Post positions, morning-line odds