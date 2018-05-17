Preakness Stakes 2018: Post positions, horses, odds, jockeys, trainers for each thoroughbred

Here are the eight horses who will run in the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico

The 143rd Preakness Stakes is just days away. The second (and shortest) leg of the Triple Crown will be held this Saturday at Pimlico with a field of eight thoroughbreds, headlined by Kentucky Derby winner Justify. Here is some background information on each of the eight horses anticipated to run in the race on Saturday, followed by their post positions and odds.

Bravazo

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Saez 

He finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby despite being the third-biggest longshot in the field of 20. He's got a record of 9-3-1-1.

Diamond King

Trainer: John Servis
Jockey: Javier Castellano

He earned a spot in the Preakness by winning the Federico Tesio Stakes. He's 6-4-0-1 and is ridden by Castellano, who won last year's Preakness.

Good Magic 

Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner and runner-up to Justify at the Kentucky Derby. He's 6-2-3-1 and is saddled by Brown, who trained last year's Preakness winner, Cloud Computing.

Justify 

Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Mike Smith

You know the deal. He won the Kentucky Derby by 2.5 lengths to stay undefeated and become the first horse since 1882 to win the Derby without racing as a 2-year-old. 

Lone Sailor

Trainer: Tom Amoss
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

He's coming off an eighth-place finish at the Kentucky Derby.

Quip

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset
Jockey: Florent Geroux

The colt earned a spot in the Kentucky Derby with a Tampa Bay Derby win, but his team decided to forgo the Kentucky Derby in order to focus in on the Preakness.

Sporting Chance

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Contreras

He's 7-2-1-1 and finished fourth in the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day.

Tenfold

Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Tenfold did not race as a 2-year-old and missed this year's Kentucky Derby after a fifth-place run in the Arkansas Derby. He's 3-2-0-0 and has Espinoza -- a three-time Preakness winner -- riding him.

Post positions, morning-line odds

1

Quip

12-1

2

Lone Sailor

15-1

3

Sporting Chance

30-1

Diamond King

30-1

5

Good Magic

3-1

6

Tenfold

20-1

7

Justify

1-2

8

Bravazo

20-1

