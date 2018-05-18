Preakness Stakes 2018: Rain, thunderstorms in the forecast for Pimlico Race Course
Justify might be trying to win on a muddy track for the second time in three weeks
Kentucky Derby winner Justify hasn't had much trouble running on wet tracks, and he might have to do it again on Saturday at the 2018 Preakness Stakes, because there's not a whole lot of dry land to be found in the weather forecast for this weekend.
The Weather Channel says there is a 100-percent chance of rain on both Friday and Saturday morning -- hardly a sign of anything but soggy grounds at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course. And even into the evening, with the 143rd Preakness set for a 6:20 p.m. Eastern post time, the forecast shows a 40-percent chance of rain amid scattered thunderstorms.
It isn't clear exactly what time those percentages are supposed to drop, but either way, the Preakness Stakes figure to be wet. The Weather Channel has also issued a flood watch for Baltimore from Thursday afternoon until 8 a.m. on Saturday.
This comes two weeks after Justify trudged through a sloppy Churchill Downs track after a record amount of Kentucky Derby rainfall.
Here's a complete look at the 2018 Preakness Stakes post positions and morning-line odds:
Post draw, odds
|POST
|HORSE
|ODDS
1
Quip
12-1
2
Lone Sailor
15-1
3
Sporting Chance
30-1
4
Diamond King
30-1
5
Good Magic
3-1
6
Tenfold
20-1
7
Justify
1-2
8
Bravazo
20-1
Preakness Stakes: Post draw, odds
