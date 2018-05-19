Preakness Stakes 2018 winner, payouts: Win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta results

A monster finish from Justify on an incredibly muddy Pimlico Race Course Saturday gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert added hope for his second American Triple Crown in four years, with his heavily favored horse taking the 2018 Preakness Stakes despite some early push from Good Magic.

Unlike the action at Churchill Downs, however, the payouts for wagers on the top three horses in Baltimore weren't overwhelming.

Tenfold (25-1) was a long shot of the race who still managed a third-place finish behind Justify and Bravazo (15-1), so the paydays there weren't too shabby. It tends to happen when the field of horses is limited to eight. But in terms of the $2 exacta, $1 trifecta and $1 superfecta, which dished out $69.60, $141.40 and $19,618.20 for the Kentucky Derby, respectively, the totals weren't as eye-popping from the Preakness Stakes.

The $2 exacta from Saturday's race paid out $27.40, the $1 trifecta paid out $148.30, and the $1 superfecta paid out $372.50.

The following payout results applied to each of the top three horses, according to NBC:

Justify: $2.80 (Win), $2.80 (Place), $2.60 (Show)

Bravazo: $7.60 (Place), $4.80 (Show)

Tenfold: $6.80 (Show)