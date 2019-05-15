2019 Preakness Stakes: Everfast enters the field at Pimlico as 13th horse

Just three days before the Preakness Stakes, another horse has been added to the field at Pimlico. Everfast will be the 13th horse to join the race, making the 2019 Preakness field the biggest since 2009, presuming that all 13 horses wind up running.

The large field features several horses that ran at the Kentucky Derby at the beginning of the month. The favorite as of Wednesday is Improbable (2/1), which finished fourth at Churchill Downs and closed as one of the favorites to win the Derby.

Dale Romans is Everfast's trainer, and Joel Rosario will be riding the horse on Saturday. Romans has one win in five Preakness showings, coming in 2011 with Shackleford.

It's going to be a fast race, but with a field this large, there should be some jockeying at Pimlico. While we probably won't get a major upset repeat of the Kentucky Derby, it should be an extremely tight race if all 13 horses make the gate.