The final leg of the American Triple Crown is finally upon us. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Triple Crown schedule was altered in a big way.The Belmont Stakes, which is normally the third leg of the Triple Crown, actually led off the Triple Crown in June. The Kentucky Derby followed on Sept. 5 and now the Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday as the final leg of the Triple Crown. The Preakness Stakes are normally the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Tiz the Law ended up winning the Belmont Stakes, which was run at 1 1/8 miles rather than the usual 1.5 miles. Despite being a huge 3-5 favorite, Tiz the Law came up short in the Kentucky Derby and Authentic won by 1 1/4 lengths. As a result of the loss, Tiz the Law isn't going to run in the Preakness Stakes with the Triple Crown no longer being within reach.

Below is all the information that you need to know about the 2020 Preakness Stakes.

When is the 2020 Preakness Stakes?

The 145th running of the Preakness Stakes will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3. The post time is 5:45 p.m. ET.

Where is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore as it traditionally does. There just won't be any fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How long is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes will be run at its usual 1 3/16 miles around the track at Pimlico.

How to watch the 2020 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Post time: 5:45 p.m. ET

Location: Pimlico Race Course (Baltimore, Maryland)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)