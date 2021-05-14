Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas will add to his record number of starters in the Preakness Stakes when he sends out long shot Ram in the middle jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. The 85-year-old Lukas has saddled a record 44 Preakness starters, 22 more than the next trainer, Bob Baffert. Lukas' Ram is the biggest long shot in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds at 30-1. Baffert's Medina Spirit, whose win in the Kentucky Derby is in question after he tested positive for a corticosteroid in a postrace exam, is the 9-5 favorite among the 2021 Preakness Stakes horses.

Concert Tour, who also is trained by Baffert, is the second favorite at 5-2 in the 2021 Preakness Stakes field. Post time is 6:52 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course. With questions surrounding the morning-line favorite on Saturday, you need to see how handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has broken down the race.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "America's Day at the Races" and co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. In November, he finished second out of 418 contestants in the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, which earned him $215,000 in prize money. After factoring in his profit during the 14 Breeders' Cup races, he took home more than $366,000 on the day.

It's no fluke, either. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing the Pick 6 and a Pick 3 that paid $50,000. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

After studying the past performances of every horse in the race, Kinchen is completely fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, even though he is the 9-5 Preakness Stakes 2021 favorite. A gutsy son of Protonico, Medina Spirit has never finished worse than second in six career starts. In the Kentucky Derby, he led from the start and was game down the stretch, winning by a half-length.

However, Kinchen thinks Medina Spirit won't be able to get away with the same comfortable fractions that he set two weeks ago. "In Louisville, he got loose on the lead and held off all challengers," Kinchen told SportsLine. "I don't think he gets the same favorable setup in Baltimore."

Another shocker: Kinchen also is 100 percent against Concert Tour, even though he is the second favorite at 5-2. Concert Tour is looking for his fourth win in five career starts, but he is coming off a third place finish as the favorite in the Arkansas Derby.

Kinchen believes that Concert Tour's connections' decision to skip the Kentucky Derby is a bad sign. "If Concert Tour were doing well, he would've run in the Kentucky Derby," Kinchen said. "The fact that Bob Baffert and the connections skipped that race for the Preakness doesn't give me confidence." Kinchen will not use Concert Tour on any of his tickets.

