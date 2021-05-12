Controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will try to win the second leg of the Triple Crown when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 15 at Pimlico Race Course. Trained by Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit won the first leg of the Triple Crown, but the horse later tested positive for a banned substance in a postrace exam and is facing the possibility of disqualification. Despite the controversy, Medina Spirit is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds.

Concert Tour, who also is trained by Baffert, is the 5-2 second favorite in the 10-horse 2021 Preakness Stakes field. Post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. With questions surrounding the morning-line favorite on Saturday, you'll want to see how handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has broken down the race.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "America's Day at the Races" and co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. In November, he finished second out of 418 contestants in the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, which earned him $215,000 in prize money. After factoring in his profit during the 14 Breeders' Cup races, he took home more than $366,000 on the day.

It's no fluke, either. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing the Pick 6 and a Pick 3 that paid $50,000. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the 2021 Preakness Stakes horses, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

After studying the past performances of every horse in the race, Kinchen is completely fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, even though he is the 9-5 Preakness Stakes 2021 favorite. A product of humble beginnings (he sold for $1,000 as a yearling and $35,000 as a two-year-old), Medina Spirit has three wins and three seconds in six career starts. The four horses who came closest to Medina Spirit in Louisville have all decided to skip the Preakness.

However, Kinchen does not expect Medina Spirit to set a comfortable pace in the Preakness like he did in the Kentucky Derby. "In Louisville, he got loose on the lead and held off all challengers," Kinchen told SportsLine. "I don't think he gets the same favorable setup in Baltimore." Kinchen will not use Medina Spirit on any of his tickets.

Another shocker: Kinchen also is 100 percent against Concert Tour, even though he is the second favorite at 5-2. A son of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense, Concert Tour has three wins and one third in four career starts. He last raced on April 10, finishing third in the Arkansas Derby.

In that race, Concert Tour, who performs best while setting the pace, did not make the lead, a scenario that could play out again with his stablemate, Medina Spirit, drawn to his inside. "I think we're going to see in Baltimore what we saw from him in Hot Springs," Kinchen said. Kinchen will not use Concert Tour on any of his tickets.

How to make 2021 Preakness Stakes bets

With Kinchen completely fading the top two favorites, one of his top contenders is a must-see double-digit long shot who "could win the whole thing," giving you a huge return. Kinchen is including this horse prominently in his wagering, and so should you. See who to back for a huge payday here.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2021? Which double-digit long shot is a must-use? And how has Kinchen structured his wagering? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds 2021 below, then visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the Preakness Stakes.



2021 Preakness Stakes contenders, odds