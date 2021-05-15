Embattled trainer Bob Baffert will saddle the Preakness favorite for the fourth straight year when he sends out Medina Spirit and Concert Tour in the 2021 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. Baffert, who is under fire after Medina Spirit failed a drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby, putting that victory in jeopardy, had the Preakness favorite in 2018 (Justify), 2019 (Improbable) and 2020 (Authentic). Of those, only Justify won. This year, Medina Spirit is the 9-5 favorite in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds.

Concert Tour, who also is trained by Baffert, is 5-2 in the 2021 Preakness Stakes field. Post time from Pimlico Race Course is set for 6:47 p.m. ET. With questions surrounding the morning-line favorite, you'll want to check out what handicapping wunderkind Matt Bernier has to say before making any Preakness Stakes picks.

Bernier is one of the country's most recognizable horse racing analysts. An on-air contributor to NBC's horse racing telecasts and the host of "The Matt Bernier Show" podcast, Bernier first gained renown in 2013 when, at 23 years old, he became the youngest qualifier at the time to qualify for the National Horseplayers Championship. He parlayed that success into a spot on the reality TV show "Horseplayers," which followed professional horseplayers around the country.

Two of his biggest scores came in 2014. In the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, Bernier finished sixth, earning $61,000 for the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance charity. He won $40,000 after winning the Aqueduct handicapping championship.

He also has cashed Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks futures bets at enormous odds, including 75-1 on I'll Have Another in 2012, 75-1 on Orb in 2013, and 35-1 on Shedaresthedevil in 2020.

One shocker: Bernier is completely tossing Concert Tour, even though he is one of the top Vegas favorites. A chestnut colt with plenty of early speed, Concert Tour began his career with three straight victories, winning by more than eight lengths combined. But in his most recent start, he shockingly finished third in the Arkansas Derby despite being the odds-on favorite.

Bernier can't support a horse coming off that kind of poor performance. "Concert Tour gives off vibes of a win or off-the-board type. At a short price, he is a toss," Bernier told SportsLine. Bernier is not using Concert Tour in his Preakness Stakes 2021 betting strategy.

