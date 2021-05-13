After a week of controversy, Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will run at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday in the 2021 Preakness Stakes. On May 1, Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby but tested positive for a corticosteroid in a postrace exam, putting his victory in jeopardy. Despite the positive test, Maryland officials are allowing Medina Spirit to run in the Preakness 2021, but he will undergo additional testing and monitoring before the race. Medina Spirit is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds.

Concert Tour, who also is trained by Baffert, is 5-2 in the 2021 Preakness Stakes field. Post time is set for 6:52 p.m. ET. With questions surrounding the morning-line favorite, you'll want to check out what handicapping wunderkind Matt Bernier has to say before making any Preakness Stakes picks.

Bernier is one of the country's most recognizable horse racing analysts. An on-air contributor to NBC's horse racing telecasts and the host of "The Matt Bernier Show" podcast, Bernier first gained renown in 2013 when, at 23 years old, he became the youngest qualifier at the time to qualify for the National Horseplayers Championship. He parlayed that success into a spot on the reality TV show "Horseplayers," which followed professional horseplayers around the country.

Two of his biggest scores came in 2014. In the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, Bernier finished sixth, earning $61,000 for the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance charity. He won $40,000 after winning the Aqueduct handicapping championship.

He also has cashed Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks futures bets at enormous odds, including 75-1 on I'll Have Another in 2012, 75-1 on Orb in 2013, and 35-1 on Shedaresthedevil in 2020.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes bets

One shocker: Bernier is completely tossing Concert Tour, even though he is one of the top Vegas favorites. A son of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense, Concert Tour has three wins and one third in four career starts. He is coming off a puzzling third-place finish as the odds-on favorite in the Arkansas Derby.

Bernier can't support a horse entering the Preakness Stakes 2021 after that effort. "It must be acknowledged that his performance in the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park last month was putrid, and it is extremely difficult to take a horse coming off such a poor performance at a very short price," Bernier told SportsLine. Bernier is not using Concert Tour on any of his tickets.

