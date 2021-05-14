The Triple Crown is underway. The Kentucky Derby took place earlier this month and the usual schedule is back on track for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic severely altered the Triple Crown schedule in 2020. The Preakness Stakes actually served as the third leg of the Triple Crown in 2020 rather than its usual second leg.

Now the Preakness Stakes is back to serving as the second leg of the Triple Crown.

With the horsing racing schedule back on track, the Kentucky Derby began the chase for the Triple Crown on May 1 with Medina Spirit coming away victorious. However, the horse tested positive for the steroid betamethasone and trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended. The position draw for the Preakness Stakes is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, so it's currently unclear if Medina Spirit will be racing at the Preakness Stakes.

Below is all the information that you need to know about the 2021 Preakness Stakes.

When is the 2021 Preakness Stakes?

The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes will be held on Saturday, May 15. The post time is 6:50 p.m. ET.

Where is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, as it traditionally does.

How long are the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes will be run at its usual 1 3/16 miles around the track at Churchill Downs.

2021 Preakness Stakes post positions

Ram KeepMeInMind Medina Spirit Crowded Trade Midnight Bourbon Rombauer France Go De Ina Unbridled Honor Risk Taking Concert Tour

How to watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes

