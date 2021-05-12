The second race of the Triple Crown is coming up on Saturday. The 2021 Preakness Stakes is scheduled for May 15 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, with a 6:50 p.m. ET post time.

Last year, the Triple Crown schedule was impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the order changing to have the Preakness Stakes concluding the trio of races. This year, it is back to being the second leg of the Triple Crown, as the Kentucky Derby kicked things off on May 1.

Who wins the 2021 Preakness Stakes? And which horse is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to get Jody Demling's Preakness Stakes winner, see which long shots to back, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the expert who's nailed nine Preakness winners in the last 16 years.



Heading into the 2021 Preakness Stakes there has been drama surrounding the Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, who failed a drug test following its Kentucky Derby win. Medina Spirit will be running in the Preakness, but with conditions that include drug tests.

The other thing to look out for on race day is the weather, which can severely impact a race. Here is the weather report for the day of the event as of Wednesday, May 12:

2021 Preakness Stakes forecast

Service: The Weather Channel

Projected weather: Partly cloudy, light winds

Projected temperatures: High of 74 degrees, low of 54 degrees

Race-time projection: UV Index: 8, 43% humidity

Chance of rain: 16% chance of rain

Service: AccuWeather

Projected weather: Mostly sunny, 8 mph winds

Projected temperatures: High of 73, low of 52

Race-time projection: UV Index: 10, 73 degrees,

Chance of rain: 11% chance of rain